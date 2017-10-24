Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)

Engie in talks with Total as it reviews part of its LNG business SINGAPORE/PARIS French gas utility Engie is in discussions with Total and other unnamed companies as it reviews parts of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, it said on Monday, raising the prospect of a possible sale.

Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant: bidder MELBOURNE France's Engie SA has pressed for higher bids for its Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia following the release of a national energy security plan that encourages the use of coal, one of the bidders said on Monday.

Engie targets Africa with home solar acquisition PARIS, Oct 19 French gas utility Engie has bought a Ugandan home solar systems company to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by providing power to millions of people who have no access to electricity.

