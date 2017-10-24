EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
26.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
26.50
--
--
--
--
3,733,769
56.00
22.50
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Odfjell Drilling wins platform drilling contract with Enquest
* Has been awarded a platform drilling contract with Enquest for drilling and maintenance on the Magnus platform on the UK continental shelf
UK's EnQuest gets waiver on quarterly credit test as profits drop
LONDON Heavily indebted North Sea oil producer EnQuest has received a waiver on a quarterly credit review due in September after a slow ramp up of its flagship project led to a drop in earnings.
UK's EnQuest gets waiver on quarterly credit test as profits drop
LONDON, Sept 8 Heavily indebted North Sea oil producer EnQuest has received a waiver on a quarterly credit review due in September after a slow ramp up of its flagship project led to a drop in earnings.
EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up
LONDON North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest on Thursday reported a sharp drop in first-half profits on lower production and delays in ramping up its flagship Kraken oilfield.
UPDATE 1-EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up
* Shares down 3 percent at one-year low (Adds details, quotes, shares, analyst comment)
EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast
North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday, citing a slower than expected start-up of its flagship Kraken field, sending its shares to a two-month low.
EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast
North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday, citing a slower than expected start-up of its flagship Kraken field, sending its shares to a two-month low.
UPDATE 2-EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast
* Says 2017 output could be 18 pct lower than previously expected
British oil firm EnQuest cuts full-year production forecast
Aug 23 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday as prolonged commissioning of its Kraken production storage unit led to lower-than-expected efficiencies.
Repsol Sinopec starts gas production at North Sea Cayley field
LONDON Repsol Sinopec said on Wednesday it had started gas production from a new field in the North Sea in a boost to the maturing basin just days after EnQuest brought a new oil field on stream.
- Two rising oil shares to buy today?
- A weak pound is good for BP plc, Premier Oil plc and Enquest plc
- Does Enquest plc have too much debt?
- Can Enquest plc, Premier Oil plc and Tullow Oil plc double again this year?
- Should you buy or sell Majestic Wines plc, Enquest plc and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc after today's news?
- 328 Reasons to sell 88 Energy Ltd, Enquest plc and Cairn Energy plc