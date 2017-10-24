Euronext NV (ENX.PA)

DERIVATIVES-Euronext strikes clearing deal with LCH LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Euronext has signed an agreement with LCH for continued provision of derivatives and commodities clearing services by the London-based clearinghouse.

Euronext bourse to renew clearing contract with LSE unit LONDON Pan-European bourse Euronext said on Tuesday it would extend its contract with Britain's LCH in a surprise move that could defuse tension over where clearing of euro-denominated transactions should take place after Brexit.

BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share * BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares

BRIEF-Euronext to acquire Fastmatch * EURONEXT TO ACQUIRE FASTMATCH AND EXPAND INTO GLOBAL FX MARKETS

Euronext expects London to lose euro clearing after Brexit LONDON The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.