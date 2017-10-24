E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)
10.05EUR
24 Oct 2017
€0.02 (+0.20%)
€10.02
€10.02
€10.07
€10.02
384,349
11,299,956
€10.13
€5.99
Wed, Sep 27 2017
RPT-UPDATE 2-Fortum to launch $9.5 bln bid for German utility Uniper
FRANKFURT/HELSINKI, Sept 26 Finnish power utility Fortum will launch an 8.05 billion-euro ($9.5 billion) takeover bid for Uniper, the power stations operator and energy trading business partly-owned by German utility E.ON, it said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 2-Fortum to launch $9.5 bln bid for German utility Uniper
* Uniper earlier considered Fortum's plan hostile (Adds Fortum CEO comments)
Finland's Fortum makes 22 euro/share bid for German utility Uniper
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Finnish power company Fortum has launched a full takeover bid for Uniper , the power stations and energy trading business part-owned by German utility E.ON.
BRIEF-Fortum signs deal to buy E.ON's Uniper stake, offer for EUR 22/shr
* Fortum Oyj- Signed transaction agreement under which E.ON has right to decide to tender its 46.65% shareholding in Uniper SE into public takeover offer in 2018
Fortum CEO rules out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of deal: WAZ
FRANKFURT Finnish energy group Fortum ruled out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of a successful acquisition of E.ON's 46.65 percent stake in the group, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
Fortum CEO rules out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of deal - WAZ
FRANKFURT Finnish energy group Fortum ruled out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of a successful acquisition of E.ON's 46.65 percent stake in the group, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum: BoeZ
FRANKFURT German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).
E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum - BoeZ
FRANKFURT German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).
E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum - BoeZ
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).
Finland's Fortum in talks to buy E.ON's stake in Uniper
FRANKFURT/HELSINKI Finnish power company Fortum is in advanced talks to buy for 3.8 billion euros (£3.37 billion) German utility E.ON's remaining stake in Uniper, the power stations and trading business it spun off last year.