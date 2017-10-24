Edition:
Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)

EPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,160.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,160.00
Open
2,165.00
Day's High
2,165.00
Day's Low
2,157.00
Volume
343,663
Avg. Vol
619,449
52-wk High
2,265.00
52-wk Low
1,722.00

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros​

* ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - EPP REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR COMBINED CONSIDERATION THAT VALUES PORTFOLIO AT EURO 692.1 MILLION​

BRIEF-EPP updates on acquisition of Galeria Solna

* Concluded acquisition agreement to acquire another retail asset, Galeria Solna in Inowroclaw, North West Poland

BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties net profit for quarter ended March 23.95 mln euros

* Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2017

