Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

EQB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

58.50CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.42 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
$58.08
Open
$57.54
Day's High
$58.50
Day's Low
$57.54
Volume
8,752
Avg. Vol
28,315
52-wk High
$74.66
52-wk Low
$36.15

BRIEF-Equitable Group redeems $65 million of series 10 debentures

* Equitable Group redeems $65 million of series 10 debentures

BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28

* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

Equitable Life considering Dublin for EU subsidiary - CEO

LONDON Equitable Life is considering setting up a European Union subsidiary in Dublin in order to continue serving Irish and German customers after Britain leaves the bloc, its chief executive said on Friday.

Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate

May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.

BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks

* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes

May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.

