Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28 * Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

Equitable Life considering Dublin for EU subsidiary - CEO LONDON Equitable Life is considering setting up a European Union subsidiary in Dublin in order to continue serving Irish and German customers after Britain leaves the bloc, its chief executive said on Friday.

Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.

