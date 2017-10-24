Edition:
Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)

EQN.L on London Stock Exchange

299.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
299.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,347,875
52-wk High
319.30
52-wk Low
170.13

Photo

UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million

Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

