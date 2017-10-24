Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million
Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.
Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million (177.08 million pounds) as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.
July 12 Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.
* Proposed acquisition and carve out of Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for total cash consideration of $227 million
