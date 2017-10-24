Edition:
United Kingdom

Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)

ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

73.89EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

€3.57 (+5.08%)
Prev Close
€70.32
Open
€71.88
Day's High
€74.22
Day's Low
€70.55
Volume
179,440
Avg. Vol
127,560
52-wk High
€74.22
52-wk Low
€36.43

Select another date:

UPDATE 1-French miner Eramet sees improving nickel demand

Oct 24 French miner Eramet said on Tuesday that it expects a significant increase in current operating income for 2017 due to progress in cutting costs, increasing productivity and rising nickel prices.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit sell Eramet stake at 57 euros per share

* Intesa and UniCredit sold all shares they had in Eramet, specifically Intesa's 7.114 percent and UniCredit's 4.062 percent ​

BRIEF-Intesa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 pct of Eramet

* Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 percent stake in the company

UPDATE 1-Eramet plans more nickel cost cuts, to target lower grades

* Group operating profit rose on strong manganese unit (Recasts with CEO comments from conference call)

Select another date: