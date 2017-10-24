Edition:
Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

217.25INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.80 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
Rs210.45
Open
Rs211.60
Day's High
Rs217.25
Day's Low
Rs209.00
Volume
573,858
Avg. Vol
941,658
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt

* Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale

BRIEF-Eros International Media says not privy to talks Eros International may be having with potential buyers

* Eros international media clarifies on news item, "Eros Group in talks with Apple to sell its content library of movies and music"

BRIEF-Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film

* Says signs two-film co-production deal with Turkish film company Pana Film Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Eros International Media March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit from continuing operations 206.7 million rupees versus profit 97.6 million rupees year ago

