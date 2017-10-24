Edition:
Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)

ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

734.80INR
10:43am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.15 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs724.65
Open
Rs729.00
Day's High
Rs741.00
Day's Low
Rs726.60
Volume
673,444
Avg. Vol
1,326,097
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00

Mon, Oct 23 2017

BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors​

* ‍State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors​ Source text - State Bank of India (SBI) signed an agreement with Escorts Limited to finance farmers for purchase of Escorts Tractors. The MOU was signed by Mr. S. Adikesavan, Chief General Manager - AgriBusiness, SBI and Mr. Virendra Kumar Puri, Head Sales Excellence & Business Administration, Escorts Limited. Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Escorts August total tractors sales up 23 pct y-o-y

* Says total tractor sales for August 4587 units, up 23 percent

