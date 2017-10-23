Edition:
United Kingdom

Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

ESNT.L on London Stock Exchange

513.00GBp
5:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

10.50 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
502.50
Open
500.00
Day's High
521.00
Day's Low
500.00
Volume
526,247
Avg. Vol
433,021
52-wk High
588.50
52-wk Low
366.70

Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business

Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.

BRIEF-Essentra says ‍trading in Q3 showed modest like-for-like revenue growth for overall group​

* ‍TRADING IN Q3 2017 SHOWED MODEST LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH FOR OVERALL GROUP​

BRIEF-Essentra says two packaging sites in Puerto Rico disrupted due to hurricane

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT ITS TWO HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING SITES IN PUERTO RICO HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF RECENT HURRICANE MARIA​

Essentra first-half profit sinks; improvement seen in second half

Essentra Plc , a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.

BRIEF-Essentra sells packaging site in Bristol

* ‍Announces divestment of its consumer packaging site in Bristol, UK to Broomco (4294) Limited, an affiliate of euro packaging, for an undisclosed consideration​

