Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

ESP.L on London Stock Exchange

98.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
98.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,265,385
52-wk High
115.68
52-wk Low
95.44

Mon, Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Empiric Student ‍enters deal for premium student accommodation development

* SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH​

BRIEF-Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building

* SAYS ‍TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG​

BRIEF-Empiric Student Property to raise up to 150 million pounds

* Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg

BRIEF-Empiric Student Property ‍targeting dividend of 6.1 pence for 2017​

* ‍targeting a dividend of 6.1 pence per ordinary share for year to 31 december 2017​

