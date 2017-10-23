esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)

Insurer esure's shares rise 5 percent on deal speculation Shares in esure Group rose around 5 percent on Monday after the Sunday Times reported the British insurer's biggest shareholder Peter Wood was looking to sell his 30.8 percent stake.

UPDATE 1-UK insurer esure's H1 profit surges 44.6 pct Aug 3 British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.

BRIEF-Esure Group updates on new solvency reporting structure * Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015