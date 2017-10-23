esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
274.50GBp
4:50pm BST
-0.10 (-0.04%)
274.60
275.00
275.20
271.70
306,462
710,367
308.80
183.10
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed 5.07 pct stake in co
* MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES 5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Insurer esure's shares rise 5 percent on deal speculation
UK insurer esure's first-half profit surges 44.6 percent
UPDATE 1-UK insurer esure's H1 profit surges 44.6 pct
Aug 3 British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.
BRIEF-Esure Group updates on new solvency reporting structure
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-Esure Q1 premiums up 24 pct, on track for top end of 2017 guidance
* In motor, along with market, we have started to increase pricing in response to change in ogden discount rate and continued our growth momentum
