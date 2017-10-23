Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO)
ET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.70CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Sep 12 2017
BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17
* Evertz Technologies reports record quarterly revenue for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017
BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports receipt of purchase orders in excess of $10 mln
* Says reported receipt of purchase orders for IP facility from a U.S. customer totaling in excess of $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Evertz technologies reports record revenue for fiscal 2017
* Q4 REVENUE C$106.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$101.2 MILLION
