Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Q2 consol profit rises * Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 1.27 BILLION UP 22 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

Telecom Egypt to secure $720.2 mln loan to develop services CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt will secure a loan of up to 13 billion Egyptian pounds ($720.22 million) to improve infrastructure and mobile internet services, Chief Executive Ahmed El Beheiry told Reuters on Thursday.

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt board approves conditions for up to EGP 13 bln syndicated loan * Board approves general conditions for a syndicated loan of up to EGP 13 billion and to conclude agreement with lenders

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr * Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company's mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services

UPDATE 1-Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr CAIRO, May 25 Telecom Egypt will sign a five-year agreement to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr and will start providing mobile services in the local market in September, Telecom Egypt said in a news conference on Thursday.

