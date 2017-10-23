Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L)

Investors approve Entertainment One management pay resolutions Entertainment One Ltd , maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions on management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Entertainment One ‍anticipates full year financial performance will be in line with expectations * ‍ANTICIPATES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS WITH A SIMILAR H1/H2 WEIGHTING TO FY17​

BRIEF-Forever Entertainment in tripartite agreement on Fear Effect Reinvented * SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT SIGNED TRIPARTITE AGREEMENT WITH SQUARE ENIX LIMITED AND SUSHEE ON PUBLISHING THE GAME FEAR EFFECT REINVENTED ON PC, PS4, NINTENDO SWITCH AND XBOX ONE IN 2018

BRIEF-Forever Entertainment terminates deal concerning 'Sand is The Soul' game * SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT

BRIEF-Entertainment One announces new episodes and global partners for Peppa Pig * 117 new episodes of Peppa Pig scheduled to launch on air globally from spring 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

EOne sees FY profit hit from film unit restructuring Entertainment One , the maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, said it expects full-year profit to take a 47-million-pound ($60.42 million) hit from one-off costs related to the restructuring of its film division.