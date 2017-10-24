Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

BRIEF-Following investigation in UK about damage charges quoted by Europcar UK, Europcar is conducting internal investigation at Europcar UK * FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN UK ABOUT DAMAGE CHARGES QUOTED BY EUROPCAR UK, EUROPCAR IS CONDUCTING INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AT EUROPCAR UK

BRIEF-Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares * ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES

BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital * Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost rival Goldcar Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost rival Goldcar Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.

UPDATE 2-France's Europcar to acquire low-cost rival Goldcar June 19 Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost peer Goldcar June 19 Europcar has signed an agreement to acquire Spain-based Goldcar, a low-cost car rental company, the French car rental group said on Monday.

BRIEF-Europcar Group invests in Snappcar * EUROPCAR GROUP INVESTS IN SNAPPCAR, THE SECOND LARGEST INTERNATIONAL PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING PLAYER IN EUROPE