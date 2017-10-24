Edition:
Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.28EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€12.32
Open
€12.30
Day's High
€12.44
Day's Low
€12.27
Volume
257,704
Avg. Vol
314,789
52-wk High
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar

* Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights

BRIEF-Following investigation in UK about damage charges quoted by Europcar UK, Europcar is conducting internal investigation at Europcar UK

* FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN UK ABOUT DAMAGE CHARGES QUOTED BY EUROPCAR UK, EUROPCAR IS CONDUCTING INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AT EUROPCAR UK

BRIEF-Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES

BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital

* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost rival Goldcar

Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.

BRIEF-Europcar Group invests in Snappcar

* EUROPCAR GROUP INVESTS IN SNAPPCAR, THE SECOND LARGEST INTERNATIONAL PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING PLAYER IN EUROPE

BRIEF-Europcar Group and easyJet announce partnership extension

* EUROPCAR GROUP AND EASYJET ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP

