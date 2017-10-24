Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)

BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share * Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares

BRIEF-Eurazeo intends to sell a total of 10,000,000 Elis shares * ANNOUNCES THAT DIRECTLY AND THROUGH SUBSIDIARY LEGENDRE HOLDING 27 SAS AND WITH ECIP ELIS SARL, INTENDS TO SELL A TOTAL OF 10,000,000 ELIS SA SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2xSCZbi Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar * Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights

BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital * Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

Credit Agricole sells its stake in Eurazeo to JCDecaux owner PARIS Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has sold its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo to the holding company of the Decaux family, which controls the JCDecaux advertising business, for 790.5 million euros ($891 million).

BRIEF-Eurazeo says JCDecaux holding acquires 15.4 pct in the company from Credit Agricole SA * Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding