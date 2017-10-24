Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

BRIEF-Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm * Says evonik oil additives USA unit temporarily shut down its production at Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines * Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines

BRIEF-Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber * Says successfully acquires silica business from J.M. Huber corporation

EU mergers and takeovers (June 22) BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU approves Evonik's purchase of Huber Silica with conditions BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday that they had cleared German chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's [CPKEL.UL] silica business.

BRIEF-Evonik signs 1.75 bln eur refinancing package * Says signs new syndicated credit line worth 1.75 billion eur to refinance existing credit lines‍​

EU mergers and takeovers (May 31) BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Evonik Q1 core profit up 8 pct on demand for tyre silica, additives FRANKFURT, May 5 German's Evonik on Friday reported an 8 percent increase in adjusted core profit for the first quarter, bolstered by high demand for specialty chemicals such as coating additives and silica for tyres.