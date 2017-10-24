Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 South African miner Exxaro Resources said on Wednesday it had completed its sale of 22.4 million shares in U.S. titanium products company Tronox with net proceeds of $474 million. Exxaro, which mainly produces coal, said last week it would sell the shares in Tronox as the company looks to focus on its core mining activities, provide funding for its future capital commitments, repay debt and return capital to shareholders.