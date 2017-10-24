Edition:
easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

EZJ.L on London Stock Exchange

1,320.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.00 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
1,313.00
Open
1,312.00
Day's High
1,324.00
Day's Low
1,305.00
Volume
1,410,900
Avg. Vol
2,804,884
52-wk High
1,444.00
52-wk Low
906.39

easyJet to open new base in Bordeaux

LONDON British budget airline easyJet plans to open a new base in Bordeaux as part of its French growth strategy, the company said on Monday.

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - reports

BERLIN The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

EasyJet sees no need to enter long-haul given M&A options in Europe: CEO

BRUSSELS British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.

EasyJet submits expression of interest for parts of Alitalia

LONDON British budget airline easyJet said on Monday it had submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy's insolvent national carrier Alitalia.

BRIEF-‍easyJet submits an expression of interest in certain assets of a restructured Alitalia​

* ‍easyJet has today submitted an expression of interest in certain assets of a restructured alitalia​

