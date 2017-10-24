easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

Britain's easyJet to open new base in Bordeaux LONDON, Oct 23 British budget airline easyJet plans to open a new base in Bordeaux as part of its French growth strategy, the company said on Monday.

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - reports BERLIN The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday: Reports BERLIN The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - Reports BERLIN, Oct 19 The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

EasyJet sees no need to enter long-haul given M&A options in Europe: CEO BRUSSELS British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.

EasyJet sees no need to enter long-haul given M&A options in Europe - CEO BRUSSELS British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.

EasyJet sees no need to enter long-haul given M&A options in Europe - CEO BRUSSELS, Oct 17 British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.

EasyJet submits expression of interest for parts of Alitalia LONDON British budget airline easyJet said on Monday it had submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy's insolvent national carrier Alitalia.