Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)
FDR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
85.12EUR
3:33pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.27 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
€84.85
Open
€84.81
Day's High
€85.44
Day's Low
€84.81
Volume
44,211
Avg. Vol
97,517
52-wk High
€88.49
52-wk Low
€73.79
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions: preparations to delist Fonciere Developpement Logements
* TO OWN 99.8 PERCENT OF CAPITAL IN FDL AND LAUNCH A PUBLIC REPURCHASE OFFER IN NOV 2017 FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions H1 recurring net profit rises to 198.3 million euros
* H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 459.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 452.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Fonciere Des Regions announces total purchase of €273.1 million notes
* ANNOUNCES TOTAL PURCHASE OF €273.1 MILLION NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions successfully issues EUR 500 mln bond
* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A €500 MILLION 10-YEAR BOND WITH A 1.500% COUPON
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions Q1 rental income group share at 145.4 million euros
* Q1 rental income, group share, of EUR 145.4 million ($158.1 million), increase of 4.0 percent and of 1.7 percent on like-for-like scope
