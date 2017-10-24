Edition:
United Kingdom

Fenner PLC (FENR.L)

FENR.L on London Stock Exchange

334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
334.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
437,240
52-wk High
368.25
52-wk Low
207.00

Select another date:

Fri, Jul 7 2017

Fenner sees FY profit ahead of its expectations

British engineering company Fenner Plc said operating profit for the full-year 2017 would be comfortably ahead of its previous expectations, boosted by its medical business.

Continue Reading

UK's Fenner sees FY profit ahead of its expectations

July 7 British engineering company Fenner Plc said operating profit for the full-year 2017 would be comfortably ahead of its previous expectations, boosted by its medical business.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More FENR.L Market Views