Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)
FIHu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.87USD
8:59pm BST
17.87USD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-0.61%)
$-0.11 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
$17.98
$17.98
Open
$18.21
$18.21
Day's High
$18.21
$18.21
Day's Low
$17.87
$17.87
Volume
28,556
28,556
Avg. Vol
61,656
61,656
52-wk High
$18.99
$18.99
52-wk Low
$10.82
$10.82
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Toronto Stock Exchange accepts Fairfax India notice to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares
* Fairfax India Holdings - Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q2 net earnings $1.74 per diluted share
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: second quarter financial results
India's GVK Power to sell 10 pct stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax India
June 2 Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.23 million).
BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: first quarter financial results
Select another date: