Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
355.40INR
10:43am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.45 (-1.78%)
Prev Close
Rs361.85
Open
Rs363.85
Day's High
Rs363.85
Day's Low
Rs352.50
Volume
162,625
Avg. Vol
231,260
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail
* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus profit 182.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions gets shareholders' nod to borrow amount up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to borrow by issue of debt instruments an amount up to 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wnx8ra) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises
* March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago
