First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO)

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada agree to terms for additional precious metals stream * First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada Corp agree terms for additional precious metals stream agreement

UPDATE 1-First Quantum boosts Minera Panama stake to 90 pct Aug 31 Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it would boost its stake in unit Minera Panama SA to 90 percent in a deal valued at $635 million to increase its copper mining operations.

UPDATE 1-Zambia restores full power supply to First Quantum mines LUSAKA, Aug 19 Zambia has restored full electricity supply to the mines of First Quantum Minerals , the ministries of finance and energy said on Saturday, after reducing power to the mines earlier this week in a dispute over new, higher prices.

Zambia partly cuts power supply to First Quantum Minerals mines LUSAKA, Aug 15 Zambia's state power company partly cut power supply to First Quantum Minerals mines on Monday, following a dispute over new prices, Energy Minister David Mabumba on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-First Quantum to shutter Australia nickel mine in September * Other producers eye electric battery market (Adds analyst, Glencore comment, details)