Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)

BRIEF-Eurotech wins order from Fresenius Medical Care for IoT project​ * ‍DESIGN WIN WITH FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE TO SUPPLY HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE BUILDING BLOCKS FOR THEIR IOT PROJECT​

BRIEF-NxStage Medical says if merger terminated, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings to pay termination fee of $100 mln- SEC Filing * NxStage Medical - if merger agreement terminated under certain circumstances,Fresenius Medical Care Holdings to pay co a termination fee of $100 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ujNeVi) Further company coverage:

Fresenius Medical banks on home dialysis with $2 billion NxStage acquisition FRANKFURT Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has struck a $2 billion deal to acquire U.S. home dialysis equipment maker NxStage Medical Inc , looking to capitalize on a trend for more patients to opt for domestic treatment.

UPDATE 1-Dialysis provider FMC's Q2 profit misses consensus as costs weigh * Profit at parent Fresenius jumps on new drug launches (Adds company comment on costs, premarket shares, parent Fresenius)

Dialysis provider FMC's Second-quarter profit edges up 2 percent as costs weigh FRANKFURT Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest provider of kidney dialysis, posted a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

