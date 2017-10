Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International * Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrtQGn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 50 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vDVNXh) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says Fortis Cancer Care enters MoU with Lalitha Healthcare * Fortis Healthcare - Fortis Cancer Care entered into MoU with Lalitha Healthcare and Anikrish Hospitals Private Limited

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct * June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare to consider fund raising option * Says board shall be considering an enabling fund raising option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare approves proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, others * Approved proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of FII/SEBI approved sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, QFIs, NRIs, PIO upto 74% of paid-up capital of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uxXuWi) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Fortis Healthcare gets members' nod to increase shareholding limit for FIIs * Gets members' nod to increase in shareholding limit for FIIs to aggregate limit of 74 percent of paid up equity share capital of co

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare clarifies on news item 'IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal' * Clarifies on news item IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal