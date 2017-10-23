First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO)
FR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.88CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
$8.83
Open
$8.74
Day's High
$8.95
Day's Low
$8.69
Volume
447,056
Avg. Vol
653,731
52-wk High
$14.36
52-wk Low
$7.51
BRIEF-FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0 MLN SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER
* FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0M SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER
Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine
Oct 3 Canadian silver miner First Majestic Silver Corp said on Tuesday four miners died from gas intoxication at its La Encantada Silver Mine in Mexico.
BRIEF-First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada
* Reports an accident occurred at its La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico
BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver
* Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver
BRIEF-First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada
* Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of Mexico
BRIEF-First Majestic reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.02/shr excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
