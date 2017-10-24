Edition:
United Kingdom

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)

FRAG.DE on Xetra

80.13EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.23 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€79.90
Open
€79.73
Day's High
€80.43
Day's Low
€79.73
Volume
111,353
Avg. Vol
150,380
52-wk High
€88.05
52-wk Low
€51.52

Select another date:

Tue, Jun 27 2017

Lufthansa, Fraport close to to resolving Ryanair row -source

LUXEMBOURG, June 27 Germany's Lufthansa and Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, are close to ending a dispute over Ryanair concessions at the country's largest hub, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Fraport expects 3 million Ryanair passengers in 2018

BERLIN, May 9 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, is expecting rapid growth from new customer Ryanair over the next couple of years, helping it to return to growth in passenger numbers this year.

Select another date: