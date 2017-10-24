Edition:
Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

FRES.L on London Stock Exchange

1,385.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.00 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
1,367.00
Open
1,361.00
Day's High
1,391.00
Day's Low
1,330.00
Volume
690,185
Avg. Vol
1,027,946
52-wk High
1,864.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00

Tue, Aug 1 2017

Fresnillo hunts for overlooked silver in copper giant Chile

LONDON, Aug 1 Mexican miner Fresnillo hopes to begin exploring in Chile later this year as it believes the country, the world's biggest copper producer, is overlooking its potential for silver, its CEO said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Fresnillo's profit nearly doubles in first half

Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half nearly doubled boosted by higher gold and silver prices and increased silver output from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half

Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half almost doubled due to higher silver production from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

Fresnillo says first quarter silver output up 12.5 percent, on track to meet FY targets

Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its silver production rose 12.5 percent in the first quarter due to higher ore grades at its Fresnillo and Cienega mines in Mexico.

Fresnillo says Q1 silver output up 12.5 pct, on track to meet FY targets

April 26 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its silver production rose 12.5 percent in the first quarter due to higher ore grades at its Fresnillo and Cienega mines in Mexico.

