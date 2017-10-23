Finning International Inc (FTT.TO)
FTT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.37CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.12 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
$30.49
Open
$30.47
Day's High
$30.56
Day's Low
$30.33
Volume
336,758
Avg. Vol
419,489
52-wk High
$30.80
52-wk Low
$23.54
Thu, Sep 14 2017
BRIEF-Finning announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes
* Announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes and redemption of $350 million of 6.02% medium term notes due June 1, 2018
BRIEF-Finning reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Finning Q1 EPS C$0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program
* Finning International Inc- to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Finning reports renewal of share repurchase program
* Finning International - has received approval from tsx to renew normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares
