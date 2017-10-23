Edition:
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO)

FVI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.83CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.34 (+6.19%)
Prev Close
$5.49
Open
$5.44
Day's High
$5.88
Day's Low
$5.39
Volume
689,381
Avg. Vol
450,428
52-wk High
$10.32
52-wk Low
$5.39

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines' CEO buys 131,800 shares at price of $4.51/share​

* CEO Jorge Ganoza acquired 131,800 common shares of company on open market, at a price of $4.51 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortuna reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna provides exploration update for the Caylloma mine in Peru

* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on regulatory review

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says providing update on regulatory review of co's 2015 annual filings by United States Securities And Exchange Commission

