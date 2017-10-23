Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO)
5.83CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.34 (+6.19%)
$5.49
$5.44
$5.88
$5.39
689,381
450,428
$10.32
$5.39
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines' CEO buys 131,800 shares at price of $4.51/share
* CEO Jorge Ganoza acquired 131,800 common shares of company on open market, at a price of $4.51 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fortuna reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2017
BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017
BRIEF-Fortuna provides exploration update for the Caylloma mine in Peru
* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru
BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report
BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report
BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on regulatory review
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says providing update on regulatory review of co's 2015 annual filings by United States Securities And Exchange Commission