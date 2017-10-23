Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange
274.80GBp
4:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Aug 3 2017
Ferrexpo resumes dividend, says China will boost demand for quality
LONDON Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo on Thursday said it was resuming dividends after first-half revenue rose 29 percent and debt fell and it said tougher environmental standards in China would help to drive future profits.
* CFO says timing of 20 million tonne target market dependent
LPC-Ukraine’s Ferrexpo raising US$350m pre-export loan
LONDON, July 24 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo is raising a four-year pre-export syndicated loan of up to US$350m, banking sources said on Monday.
