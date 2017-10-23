Edition:
United Kingdom

Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange

274.80GBp
4:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.90 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
272.90
Open
272.90
Day's High
277.20
Day's Low
271.00
Volume
1,007,366
Avg. Vol
3,647,864
52-wk High
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 3 2017

Ferrexpo resumes dividend, says China will boost demand for quality

LONDON Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo on Thursday said it was resuming dividends after first-half revenue rose 29 percent and debt fell and it said tougher environmental standards in China would help to drive future profits.

Continue Reading

Ferrexpo resumes dividend, says China will boost demand for quality

* CFO says timing of 20 million tonne target market dependent

LPC-Ukraine’s Ferrexpo raising US$350m pre-export loan

LONDON, July 24 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo is raising a four-year pre-export syndicated loan of up to US$350m, banking sources said on Monday.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More FXPO.L Market Views