GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)

Wed, Oct 11 2017
Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source
FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA - source
* GEA shares rise 6.7 pct to highest since mid-April (Adds source and analyst quotes)
Elliott not pushing for GEA break-up, wants dialogue - source
FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Activist investor Elliott is not pushing for radical changes at GEA, a person close to the matter said after the fund took a 3.01 percent stake in the German food-processing machinery maker.
BRIEF-GEA Q3 revenue down by 18.6%
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 9.6 MILLION, DOWN 18.6% Source text: http://bit.ly/2wJ5Ii1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
German food-processing machinery maker GEA cuts 2017 profit guidance
FRANKFURT German food-processing machinery maker GEA cut its 2017 profit guidance following a weak second quarter with depressed sales volumes and margins, as well as costs related to a bottling product line it has already stopped making.
BRIEF-GEA H1 operating income down at 3.9 million euros
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO