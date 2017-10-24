GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)

UPDATE 1-Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA - source * GEA shares rise 6.7 pct to highest since mid-April (Adds source and analyst quotes)

Elliott not pushing for GEA break-up, wants dialogue - source FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Activist investor Elliott is not pushing for radical changes at GEA, a person close to the matter said after the fund took a 3.01 percent stake in the German food-processing machinery maker.

BRIEF-GEA Q3 revenue down by 18.6% * Q3 REVENUE EUR 9.6 MILLION, DOWN 18.6% Source text: http://bit.ly/2wJ5Ii1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

German food-processing machinery maker GEA cuts 2017 profit guidance FRANKFURT German food-processing machinery maker GEA cut its 2017 profit guidance following a weak second quarter with depressed sales volumes and margins, as well as costs related to a bottling product line it has already stopped making.