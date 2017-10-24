Edition:
United Kingdom

GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)

G1AG.DE on Xetra

39.77EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.94 (-2.30%)
Prev Close
€40.71
Open
€40.62
Day's High
€40.71
Day's Low
€39.74
Volume
695,900
Avg. Vol
618,590
52-wk High
€42.32
52-wk Low
€32.62

Wed, Oct 11 2017

Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source

FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA - source

* GEA shares rise 6.7 pct to highest since mid-April (Adds source and analyst quotes)

Elliott not pushing for GEA break-up, wants dialogue - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Activist investor Elliott is not pushing for radical changes at GEA, a person close to the matter said after the fund took a 3.01 percent stake in the German food-processing machinery maker.

BRIEF-GEA Q3 revenue down by 18.6%

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 9.6 MILLION, DOWN 18.6% Source text: http://bit.ly/2wJ5Ii1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

German food-processing machinery maker GEA cuts 2017 profit guidance

FRANKFURT German food-processing machinery maker GEA cut its 2017 profit guidance following a weak second quarter with depressed sales volumes and margins, as well as costs related to a bottling product line it has already stopped making.

BRIEF-GEA H1 operating income down at 3.9 million euros

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

