Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

Spanish utility Gas Natural moves legal base from Catalonia to Madrid - source MADRID Spanish utility Gas Natural on Friday decided to move its legal base from Barcelona to Madrid, a source close to the company said, the latest of several Catalonia-based firms to leave the region as it considers declaring independence.

Gas Natural picks Edison, 2i Rete Gas for Italy assets: sources MADRID/MILAN Spain's Gas Natural has approved the sale of its Italian retail business to EDF unit Edison and its distribution network to 2i Rete Gas, two sources said on Wednesday.

Gas Natural picks Edison, 2i Rete Gas for Italy assets - sources MADRID/MILAN Spain's Gas Natural has approved the sale of its Italian retail business to EDF unit Edison and its distribution network to 2i Rete Gas, two sources said on Wednesday.

JOGMEC interested in global investments including Rosneft VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) is interested in investing in energy companies worldwide, including Russian state energy company Rosneft , JOGMEC President Keisuke Kuroki told reporters.

UPDATE 1-Gas Natural sells 20 percent of Spanish grid for 1.5 bln euros MADRID, Aug 3 Spain's Gas Natural said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its Spanish gas distribution assets to a consortium of foreign investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

Spain’s Gas Natural sells 20 percent of local grid for 1.5 bln euros MADRID, Aug 3 Spain's Gas Natural said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its local grid to a consortium of foreign investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

Three funds interested in Spain's Gas Natural's local grid: source MADRID Three non-Spanish investment funds are interested in acquiring 20 percent of the domestic distribution network owned by Gas Natural, a source taking part in the operation said on Tuesday.

EDP denies talks with Gas Natural over merger LISBON Energias de Portugal (EDP) denied on Tuesday the existence of negotiations over a possible merger with Spain's Gas Natural.