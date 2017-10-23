Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)
GC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.77CAD
9:00pm BST
30.77CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.07%)
$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$30.75
$30.75
Open
$31.00
$31.00
Day's High
$31.02
$31.02
Day's Low
$30.44
$30.44
Volume
107,981
107,981
Avg. Vol
173,862
173,862
52-wk High
$35.34
$35.34
52-wk Low
$21.72
$21.72
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q2 earnings per share C$0.43
* Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process
* Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q1 earnings per share C$0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Select another date: