General Electric Co (GE.N)

Breakingviews - GE has become the ultimate industrial lightweight NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric’s quarterly earnings, so bad that even new Chief Executive John Flannery called them “horrible,” have put fresh pressure on a stock that’s down more than 25 pct this year. The performance threatens to add insult to injury. The last surviving original member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average risks being excluded from the benchmark.

Arconic names former GE exec Blankenship as CEO Oct 23 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Monday it appointed former General Electric Co executive Charles "Chip" Blankenship as its as chief executive and a member of the company's board, effective Jan. 15.

GE vows $20 billion asset sales, 'sweeping change' as profit falls NEW YORK General Electric Co's new chief executive vowed on Friday to shed more than $20 billion worth of assets and hold executives accountable for failing to deliver profits after what he called "horrible" results in the third quarter. |