Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)
GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
99.05ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$4.65 (+4.93%)
Prev Close
$94.40
Open
$96.30
Day's High
$101.50
Day's Low
$95.00
Volume
1,448,186
Avg. Vol
597,132
52-wk High
$101.50
52-wk Low
$37.30
Tue, Aug 8 2017
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.
ARGENTINA'S GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. POSTS 2ND QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 1.771 BLN PESOS VS 1.38 BLN PESOS A YEAR EARLIER
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln
BUENOS AIRES, May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).
