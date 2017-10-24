Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)

GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

99.05ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.65 (+4.93%)
Prev Close
$94.40
Open
$96.30
Day's High
$101.50
Day's Low
$95.00
Volume
1,448,186
Avg. Vol
597,132
52-wk High
$101.50
52-wk Low
$37.30

Tue, Aug 8 2017

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

ARGENTINA'S GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. POSTS 2ND QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 1.771 BLN PESOS VS 1.38 BLN PESOS A YEAR EARLIER

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).

