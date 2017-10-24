Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)
GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,456.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
-22.00 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
5,478.00
Open
5,533.00
Day's High
5,547.00
Day's Low
5,420.00
Volume
638,337
Avg. Vol
2,076,652
52-wk High
6,199.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00
Fri, Sep 22 2017
South Africa's Gold Fields says KPMG still external auditors
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South African gold mining company Gold Fields said on Friday that KPMG remains its external auditor but it will continue to monitor future developments.
Hummingbird Resources to take wing with Malian gold
LONDON London-listed junior miner Hummingbird Resources is exploring for opportunities and investigating derivatives to manage gold price risk, as it brings online a Malian mine its much bigger previous owner Gold Fields rejected.
BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5
* Gold Fields Ltd - sale of Darlot mine in Western Australia, through wholly owned unit, to Red 5 Limited for a total consideration of a $18.5 million
UPDATE 2-Gold miners make provisions for possible settlement in lung disease lawsuit
* Mining companies to attend appeal hearing in March (Adds Harmony Gold comment)
