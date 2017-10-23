Edition:
United Kingdom

Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange

1,335.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
1,348.00
Open
1,356.00
Day's High
1,356.00
Day's Low
1,327.00
Volume
256,099
Avg. Vol
315,277
52-wk High
1,592.00
52-wk Low
1,134.72

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business

* ‍CHRIS SCOFFIELD APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RAIL, AVIATION & ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION FROM NOV 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit

Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.

Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit

Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.

INTERVIEW-Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit

Sept 13 Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016

BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework

* HAS SECURED A PLACE ON A SIX-YEAR £750M FRAMEWORK TO DELIVER BUILDING PROJECTS FOR UNIVERSITIES ACROSS NORTH-EAST OF ENGLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GFRD.L Market Views