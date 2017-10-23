Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business
* CHRIS SCOFFIELD APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RAIL, AVIATION & ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION FROM NOV 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit
Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021
* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016
BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework
* HAS SECURED A PLACE ON A SIX-YEAR £750M FRAMEWORK TO DELIVER BUILDING PROJECTS FOR UNIVERSITIES ACROSS NORTH-EAST OF ENGLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast
British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.
