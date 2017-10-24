G4S PLC (GFS.L)

BRIEF-G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre * G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned from his role as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre Further company coverage:

UK's G4S roasted by MPs on violent abuse at immigration centres British MPs accused outsourcer G4S of repeated failures of detainee welfare safeguards and whistleblowing mechanisms at a secure immigration unit, after physical and verbal abuse by guards was revealed in a BBC documentary.

G4S suspends nine staff at UK migrant centre, says to investigate conduct EDINBURGH British outsourcer G4S has suspended nine members of staff at an immigration removal centre while it investigates a BBC report alleging abuse in the treatment of migrants, the company said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine * Safe haven precious metals miners in demand (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Emerging market risks overshadow UK security firm G4S's H1 results EDINBURGH The world's largest security group G4S said it was on track to meet annual revenue growth goals but its shares fell 6 percent on Wednesday after a long rally as investors homed in on growth risks in emerging markets.

