CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)

Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
* Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives
BRIEF-CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State
* CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State
BRIEF-CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army
* CGI Group - selected to participate in an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army communications-electronics command
BRIEF-CGI to repurchase 4.85 mln of its shares held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec
* CGI announces intent to repurchase 4.85 million of its shares held by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec
BRIEF-CGI reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.92
* Q3 revenue C$2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$2.78 billion
BRIEF-CGI awarded $92.5 mln in contracts to support U.S. Army
* CGI awarded $92.5m in contracts to support U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Programs
BRIEF-CGI Group wins $68.7 mln, 5-year contract by Lacoe
* CGI Group - awarded $68.7 million, 5-year contract by lacoe for modernization of its financial, HR IT systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CGI secures contract with city of Los Angeles
* CGI group-awarded 10-year, us$43 million managed advantage contract from city of Los Angeles for cloud-hosting and managed digital application services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CGI Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items
* Q2 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.74 billion
BRIEF-CGI Group Inc buys two U.S.-based high-end consulting firms
* CGI Group Inc says acquisition of two U.S.-based high-end consulting firms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: