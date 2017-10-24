GKN PLC (GKN.L)

UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times LONDON, Oct 21 British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

BRIEF-‍GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing​ * Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​

UPDATE 3-Profit warning "mugging" to spoil GKN CEO's retirement * Shares fall 10 pct (Updates shares, adds details on Alabama plant)

GKN shares slump after 'blow to the head' profit warning LONDON GKN warned on its year profit on Friday citing disappointing aerospace trading and two external claims that were expected to cost $53 million, hammering shares in the British engineering company.

BRIEF-GKN CEO says surprise claims from customers felt like 'being mugged' * Ceo says informed of two claims in 24-hour period earlier this week, claims not litigation

GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims LONDON, Oct 13 British engineering group GKN said trading in its aerospace business was "disappointing" in the third quarter as pricing pressure hit margins and operational challenges took a toll.

BRIEF-GKN expects higher FY management profit before tax * TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD SINCE HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 26 JULY 2017​

France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.