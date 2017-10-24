Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)

Russia's En+ to issue new shares for Glencore after IPO: prospectus MOSCOW, Oct 23 Russia's En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydropower businesses, plans to issue new shares to Glencore after it completes its planned initial public offering, the IPO prospectus shows.

UPDATE 1-Glencore gains approval to buy into Rusal's Ukrainian alumina plant KIEV, Oct 19 Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee has given commodities trader Glencore the green light to take a stake in Ukraine's Mykolaiv plant, the second-largest alumina asset of Russia's Rusal.

Glencore says may raise stake in Rosneft in future VERONA Commodities trader Glencore may raise its share in Russian oil major Rosneft in the future, Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday, adding that he saw the stake in Russia's largest oil producer as a long-term investment.

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says Glencore, QIA loan for Rosneft stake not reimbursed yet * The 5.2 billion euro loan to Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority to help buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft has not been reimbursed yet

Glencore to swap Rusal stake for shares in Russia's En+ MOSCOW Glencore will swap its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal for shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.

