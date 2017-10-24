Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds
* GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology
* Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion
SINGAPORE Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties to buy properties in Europe for EUR2.4 bln
* Purchase price for target portfolio is approximately EUR 2.4 billion
BRIEF-Nesta Investment confirms support to Global Logistic Properties's acquisition of properties in Europe
* Confirmed support to Global Logistic Properties (glpl) in relation to Glpl's acquisition of properties in Europe
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties completes JPY51.6 bln sale of properties in japan
* GLP has today completed sale of four properties in Japan for JPY51.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs agreement to sell four Japan Properties
* GLP signs agreement to sell four Japan properties for JPY51.6 billion
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says clf2 Singapore acquired Hallmark International Investment
* clf2 singapore pte has acquired hallmark international investment limited