Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)

GLPL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.29SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$3.30
Open
$3.30
Day's High
$3.30
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
6,622,500
Avg. Vol
16,845,076
52-wk High
$3.34
52-wk Low
$1.77

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds​

* ‍GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market​

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says ‍unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology

* ‍Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion

SINGAPORE Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

UPDATE 1-Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 bln

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP), agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties to buy properties in Europe for EUR2.4 bln

* Purchase price for target portfolio is approximately EUR 2.4 billion

BRIEF-Nesta Investment confirms support to Global Logistic Properties's acquisition of properties in Europe

* Confirmed support to Global Logistic Properties (glpl) in relation‍​ to Glpl's acquisition of properties in Europe

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties completes JPY51.6 bln sale of properties in japan

* GLP has today completed sale of four properties in Japan for JPY51.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs agreement to sell four Japan Properties

* GLP signs agreement to sell four Japan properties for JPY51.6 billion

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says ‍clf2 Singapore acquired Hallmark International Investment ​

* ‍clf2 singapore pte has acquired hallmark international investment limited​

