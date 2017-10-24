GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS)
GLSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,930.00INR
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs4,930.20
Open
Rs4,968.00
Day's High
Rs4,968.00
Day's Low
Rs4,903.50
Volume
27,926
Avg. Vol
6,681
52-wk High
Rs6,246.65
52-wk Low
Rs4,708.00
Fri, Jul 28 2017
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer's board accepts resignation of formerly executive director
* SAYS BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF PUNEET SHARMA FORMERLY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 14, 2017
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria posts HY group pre-tax profit 31.5 mln naira
* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 31.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.13 BILLION NAIRA
BRIEF-India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit up 8.6 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees
