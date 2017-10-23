Greene King PLC (GNK.L)

UPDATE 2-Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King * Shares fall as much as 15 percent to five year low (Adds details, shares, analyst quote)

Greene King warns of tougher times ahead as sales slip Sept 8 Pub operator Greene King expects weaker consumer confidence to persist in the near term, it said as it reported a dip in sales at its pubs.

Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs Britain's Restaurant Group , operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs Aug 11 Britain's Restaurant Group, operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.

Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads Aug 11 Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.

BRIEF-Greene King appoints Richard Smothers CFO to replace Kirk Davis * Richard Smothers will be joining Greene King in December 2017, and joining board as chief financial officer in February 2018