Greene King PLC (GNK.L)

GNK.L on London Stock Exchange

531.50GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-11.50 (-2.12%)
Prev Close
543.00
Open
539.50
Day's High
544.00
Day's Low
529.50
Volume
1,130,324
Avg. Vol
1,544,193
52-wk High
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00

Fri, Sep 8 2017

Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King

British pub group Greene King reported a drop in sales and warned weak consumer confidence and rising costs were set to continue, sending its shares down as much as 15 percent on Friday.

Greene King warns of tougher times ahead as sales slip

Sept 8 Pub operator Greene King expects weaker consumer confidence to persist in the near term, it said as it reported a dip in sales at its pubs.

Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs

Britain's Restaurant Group , operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.

BRIEF-Greene King appoints Richard Smothers CFO to replace Kirk Davis

* Richard Smothers will be joining Greene King in December 2017, and joining board as chief financial officer in February 2018

BRIEF-Greene King's full-year adj pretax profit rises 6.6 pct

* Fy adj pretax profit rises 6.6 percent to 273.5 million stg

