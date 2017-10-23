Greene King PLC (GNK.L)
531.50GBp
5:01pm BST
-11.50 (-2.12%)
543.00
539.50
544.00
529.50
1,130,324
1,544,193
773.78
518.00
Fri, Sep 8 2017
Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King
British pub group Greene King reported a drop in sales and warned weak consumer confidence and rising costs were set to continue, sending its shares down as much as 15 percent on Friday.
UPDATE 2-Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King
* Shares fall as much as 15 percent to five year low (Adds details, shares, analyst quote)
Greene King warns of tougher times ahead as sales slip
Sept 8 Pub operator Greene King expects weaker consumer confidence to persist in the near term, it said as it reported a dip in sales at its pubs.
Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs
Britain's Restaurant Group , operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs
Aug 11 Britain's Restaurant Group, operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.
Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads
Aug 11 Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.
BRIEF-Greene King appoints Richard Smothers CFO to replace Kirk Davis
* Richard Smothers will be joining Greene King in December 2017, and joining board as chief financial officer in February 2018
BRIEF-Greene King's full-year adj pretax profit rises 6.6 pct
* Fy adj pretax profit rises 6.6 percent to 273.5 million stg
