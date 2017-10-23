Genus PLC (GNS.L)
GNS.L on London Stock Exchange
2,221.00GBp
5:01pm BST
2,221.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+0.41%)
9.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
2,212.00
2,212.00
Open
2,195.00
2,195.00
Day's High
2,231.00
2,231.00
Day's Low
2,195.00
2,195.00
Volume
25,867
25,867
Avg. Vol
53,886
53,886
52-wk High
2,267.00
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00
1,652.00
Select another date:
Thu, Jun 1 2017
BRIEF-Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund
* Draws attention to announcement made today by national Milk Records Plc on NEX Exchange Growth Market
Select another date:
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With More Downside Than Upside? Shire PLC, Alliance Pharma plc And Genus plc
- AstraZeneca plc, Smith & Nephew plc And Genus plc: Buy, Sell Or Hold?
- GlaxoSmithKline plc, Genus plc And Alliance Pharma plc: 3 Of The Best Health Care Stocks?
- Does Sepura Plc Offer More Value Than Genus plc & SDL plc After A 24% Rally?
- Is AstraZeneca plc A Better Buy Than BTG plc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc And Genus plc?
- Are Genus plc And Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc Better Buys Than GlaxoSmithKline plc?