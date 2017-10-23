Edition:
United Kingdom

Genus PLC (GNS.L)

GNS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,221.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
2,212.00
Open
2,195.00
Day's High
2,231.00
Day's Low
2,195.00
Volume
25,867
Avg. Vol
53,886
52-wk High
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00

Select another date:

Thu, Jun 1 2017

BRIEF-Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund

* ‍Draws attention to announcement made today by national Milk Records Plc on NEX Exchange Growth Market​

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More GNS.L Market Views