Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)
GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
932.80INR
10:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.40 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs938.20
Open
Rs942.70
Day's High
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs930.55
Volume
245,442
Avg. Vol
708,445
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10
Mon, Jul 31 2017
BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct
* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares
* Seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnimho) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co
* Says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson; Adi Godrej to assume chairman emeritus position at co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUQBvr) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold
* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees
